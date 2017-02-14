Half-brother of NKorean leader assassinated in Malaysia: media

The half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has been assassinated in Malaysia, South Korean media reported Tuesday, with one TV station saying he was attacked at the main airport with poisoned needles.



Officials in Seoul could not be reached for comment on the reported death of Kim Jong-Nam.



South Korea's national news agency Yonhap quoted a Seoul government source as saying Kim Jong-Nam was killed on Monday.



Jong-Nam's half-brother Jong-Un took over as North Korean leader when their father died in December 2011 .



Jong-Nam, known as an advocate of reform in the North, once told a Japanese newspaper that he opposed his country's dynastic power transfers.



He was reportedly close to his uncle Jang Song-Thaek, once the North's unofficial number two and political mentor of the current leader.

...