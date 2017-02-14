Brazilian army deploys in Rio ahead of carnival

Troops began deploying Tuesday in Rio de Janeiro ahead of the city's famed carnival to boost security following violent anti-austerity protests and low morale among police.



The protest movement was on a much smaller scale in Rio, but several bases, including the headquarters of the elite Shock Battalion riot police, have been partially shut down for days.



An insufficient number of police was widely blamed for violence at a Botafogo-Flamengo football match on Sunday in Rio where one person was shot dead and seven others were injured.

