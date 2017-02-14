Climate change impact on animals 'under-appreciated': study

Nearly half of endangered land mammals and a quarter of birds are already harmed by climate change – a much higher segment than previously thought, researchers have found.



Researchers had amassed data from 136 previous studies looking at 120 mammal and 569 bird species.



Only seven percent of mammals and four percent of birds identified by the study were coded on the IUCN Red List as threatened by "climate change and severe weather," the authors said.



In December 2015, 195 nations adopted the Paris Agreement to limit average global warming to "well below" two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) over pre-Industrial Revolution levels.

...