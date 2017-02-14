Kenyan government wants doctors' union officials freed

The Kenyan government Tuesday called for the release of seven medical union officials jailed for their role in a strike that has crippled public hospitals.



Mailu told the Senate committee that the 2013 accord was defective, since county governments had not been involved and there was no go-ahead from a pay commission.



Doctors have rejected a government offer to increase their salaries by 40 percent, according to union officials.



Press reports recently pointed out that a member of parliament earns three times as much each month (more than 10,000 euros /$10,600) than the best-paid surgeons in the country.

