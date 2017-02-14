Austria rejects murder theory in Kazakh critic's death

Austrian prosecutors Tuesday ruled out reopening a probe into the death of a prominent Kazakh government opponent whose apparent jail suicide in Vienna had been called into question by a German expert.



Rakhat Aliyev, the former son-of-law of Kazakhstan's president, was found hanged in his prison cell in February 2015 just before he was due to testify in an extortion trial.



Officials at the time said the wealthy ex-diplomat, who was also facing murder charges in a separate case, had committed suicide.



The prosecutor's office in Vienna has now rejected Brinkmann's findings after receiving a second expert opinion.

...