Chinese weapons reaching 'near-parity' with West: study

China is beginning to export its own weapon designs, including armed drones, worldwide and is reaching "near-parity" with the West in terms of military technology, according to a report on Tuesday.



The International Institute for Strategic Studies said that China's official defense budget of $145 billion (137 billion euros) last year was 1.8 times higher than those of South Korea and Japan combined.



It said that Chinese-made armed drones had been seen in Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.



The report also noted that European states are "only gradually" increasing their defense spending.



In 2016, IISS found that only two European NATO states -- Greece and Estonia -- met the aim of spending 2.0 percent of their GDP on defense.

...