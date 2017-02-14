Queen unveils Britain's new cyber security center

Queen Elizabeth II Tuesday inaugurated Britain's National Cyber Security Center (NCSC), spearheading the country's efforts to combat a growing wave of cyberattacks notably from Russia.



The center is one element of a £1.9 billion ($2.38 billion, 2.24 billion euros) government strategy unveiled in November to tackle cyber threats.



As part of its bid to tighten security, the government is opening 100 posts at the new hub to be filled by private sector employees on secondment from their permanent jobs.



Staff are also preparing for a major "category 1" cyberattack, which is expected to happen sooner or later, CEO Ciaran Martin said in a Sunday Times interview.

...