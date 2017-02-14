Crews rush to repair dam central to Northern California life

Crews working around the clock atop the crippled Oroville Dam have made progress repairing the damaged spillway, reducing the lake level by at least 8 feet overnight at a Northern California reservoir that has been central to the life of the towns around it for a half century.



Workers are rushing to repair the barrier at the nation's tallest dam after authorities ordered the evacuation of nearly 200,000 people for everyone living below the lake amid concerns the spillway could fail and send water roaring downstream.



The level was 884 feet on Tuesday morning.



The lake that for five decades has brought residents holiday fireworks and salmon festivals now could bring disaster.



The Gold Rush town in the Sierra Nevada foothills some 70 miles northeast of Sacramento is nestled near the foot of the dam, which was completed in 1968 and at 770 feet is the nation's tallest.



The mother of three, who has lived in Oroville for 10 years, was staying at a Red Cross evacuation center in Chico



Yuba City, population 65,000, is the biggest city evacuated.



Over the weekend, the swollen lake spilled down the unpaved, emergency spillway, which had never been used before, for nearly 40 hours, leaving it badly eroded.

