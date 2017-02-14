US warns Russia amid reports of new cruise missile

The United States warned Russia to respect its arms control treaty obligations on Tuesday amid reports that Moscow has deployed a new cruise missile that may breach them.



The US State Department would not directly confirm the report, but expressed concern that Russia was in any case already in breach of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.



The previous US administration under president Barack Obama has already complained that President Vladimir Putin's Russia violated the INF Treaty by testing a banned cruise missile.



Putin has defended Russia's test program, arguing the United States is also in breach of the INF Treaty and that new missiles are needed to maintain the balance of power.

