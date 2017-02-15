India puts record 104 satellites into orbit

India successfully put a record 104 satellites from a single rocket into orbit Wednesday in the latest triumph for its famously frugal space agency.



Only three satellites belonged to India.



In 2015, it carried 23 satellites to the space.



The launch means India now holds the record for launching the most satellites in one go, surpassing Russia which launched 39 satellites in a single mission in June 2014 .



Last June, India set a national record after it successfully launched a rocket carrying 20 satellites, including 13 from the US.

...