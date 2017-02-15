Assassinated brother of N. Korea leader to undergo autopsy

The body of the assassinated half-brother of North Korea's leader is to undergo an autopsy Wednesday, police said, as they tried to piece together how the Cold War-style killing happened at a Malaysian airport.



Two female agents are believed to have used some kind of toxin in the attack, with reports from Malaysia and South Korea saying Kim Jong-Nam had been stabbed with poison-tipped needles or had chemicals sprayed in his face.



The assassination, which came as North Korea readied to celebrate the birthday this week of the two men's father, illustrates the "brutal and inhumane" nature of the Pyongyang regime led by Kim Jong-Un, Seoul said.



Seoul on Wednesday confirmed that the dead man was a member of the Kim dynasty.



Kim's killing is thought to be the highest-profile death under the Jong-Un regime since the execution of the leader's uncle, Jang Song-Thaek, in December 2013 .



It emerged Wednesday that Jong-Nam had pleaded with his younger brother for his life to be spared after an earlier assassination attempt.

...