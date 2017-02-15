Indonesians vote for Jakarta governor as religious tensions divide

Indonesians cast ballots Wednesday in a bitterly fought election to govern the capital, Jakarta, that has inflamed religious tensions in the Muslim-majority nation and been tied to power struggles ahead of presidential elections in 2019 .



Purnama, or Ahok as he is commonly known, is running against two Muslim candidates and the vote is widely expected to go to a second round.



Indra Pramono, 40, a Jakarta resident who was backing Baswedan hoped the election could be wrapped up in one round.



In all, 101 regional elections are being held in the world's third-most populous democracy, for provincial, city and district chiefs.



If no candidate achieves a majority in the first round in any provincial vote, including Jakarta, a runoff is expected between the two candidates securing the most votes.

...