Official: Suicide attack kills 5 in northwestern Pakistan

A suicide bombing targeted the administrative headquarters of a tribal region in northwestern Pakistan Wednesday, killing three policemen and two passers-by, officials said.



The explosion went off at the main gate of the tribal headquarters in Ghalanai in the Mohmand tribal region, just as the workday was about to start, said Hameedullah Khan, a local government official.



Hundreds of local residents come daily on business to the tribal headquarters, located 45 kilometers (28 miles) outside Peshawar, the provincial capital.



Wednesday's attack, and another suicide bombing that killed 13 in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore Monday, reflect an uptick in militant attacks after almost a three-month lull.

