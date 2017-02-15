S.Korea prosecutor says expands charges against Samsung chief

South Korea's special prosecutor's office said Wednesday it had expanded charges against Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee to include hiding the proceeds of a criminal act before it decided to seek a warrant for his arrest for a second time.



The decision to add extra charges, which included hiding assets overseas, was made after a Seoul court denied prosecutors' first attempt to secure an arrest warrant for Lee last month, a spokesman for the special prosecutor's office said.



South Korea's special prosecutor has focused on Samsung Group's relationship with Park, accusing Lee in his capacity as Samsung chief of pledging 43 billion won ($37.7 million) to a business and organisations backed by Park's friend, Choi Soon-sil, in exchange for support of a 2015 merger of two Samsung companies.

