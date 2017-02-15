Kyrgyzstan to hold presidential election in November

Kyrgyzstan will hold its next presidential election on Nov. 19, a statement on President Almazbek Atambayev's website said Wednesday.



Unlike in other former Soviet countries in majority-Muslim Central Asia, where democracy is limited and elections usually a foregone conclusion, the vote Kyrgyzstan is preparing to hold will be hotly contested.



The party Atambayev is most closely affiliated with, the Social Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan (SDPK), has yet to nominate a candidate to compete in a race he is constitutionally barred from entering.

...