France's Fillon under renewed fire ahead of Sarkozy talks

France's scandal-hit presidential candidate Francois Fillon came under renewed attack from within his conservative camp Wednesday ahead of planned talks with former president Nicolas Sarkozy that Fillon hopes will restore party unity.



Rebel conservative lawmaker Georges Fenech said his The Republicans party faced defeat in the April-May election unless it ditched Fillon.



Fillon was due to have a lunch meeting later Wednesday with Sarkozy, whom he beat to the party ticket in a primary in November. Fillon served as prime minister during the Sarkozy presidency of 2007-2012 .

...