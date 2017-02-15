Greece hopes EU's Moscovici can break bailout deadlock

Top EU economic affairs official Pierre Moscovici met Greek leaders in Athens Wednesday in a bid to break the deadlock between the debt-laden country and its creditors.



The visit by the former French finance minister comes after months of failed talks between Athens and its eurozone and International Monetary Fund (IMF) lenders.



The feuding has blocked new loans from Greece's 86 billion euro bailout that Athens needs for debt repayments of 7.0 billion euros ($7.44 billion) this summer.



There has long been a split between the IMF and Europe over a demand by the eurozone that Greece deliver a primary balance, or budget surplus before debt repayments, of 3.5 percent of GDP.

...