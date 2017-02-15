German police raid homes of Turkish imams suspected of spying

German police Wednesday raided the apartments of four imams suspected of conducting espionage on behalf of the Turkish government against followers of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused by Ankara of organizing a failed coup last July.



German Justice Minister Heiko Maas said the four imams were members of Ditib, Germany's largest association of mosques which brings imams from Turkey to serve the community of some three million people with a Turkish background who live here.



Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan accuses Gulen of masterminding the abortive coup, in which at least 240 people were killed, and wants the United States to extradite him.

...