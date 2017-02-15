Russia's Lavrov to meet US' Tillerson Thursday: foreign ministry

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov plans to meet his U.S. counterpart Rex Tillerson for the first time Thursday in Germany, a foreign ministry spokeswoman said Wednesday.



Lavrov will also hold his first meeting with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, who was appointed last month.



The first meeting between U.S. and Russian senior diplomats comes as Russian officials appear increasingly concerned at the shift in rhetoric coming from Washington which dampens hopes that President Donald Trump will drop sanctions and initiate other policy changes toward Moscow.

...