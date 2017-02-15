Peugeot moves to soothe German fears over Opel merger

French carmaker PSA hopes to calm German fears about possible plans to take over General Motors subsidiary Opel by meeting Chancellor Angela Merkel and union representatives, it told AFP Wednesday.



News of the plans immediately sparked upset in Berlin, with Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries calling it "unacceptable" that PSA and Opel had not consulted German government officials, unions or the Opel works council.



Worker representatives and elected officials are not opposed in principle to a tie-up between PSA, parent company of Peugeot and Citroen, and Opel, they said.



The PSA spokesman told AFP that "social dialogue" was important to the company.



Opel has some 10 factories in Europe spread across six different countries.

