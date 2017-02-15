Montenegrins protest as opposition MPs face arrest

Some 400 people protested Wednesday outside Montenegro's parliament ahead of a vote to lift the immunity of two pro-Russian opposition MPs allegedly involved in a foiled coup last October.



The authorities have accused the alleged coup plotters, including DF leaders, of seeking to seize parliament and assassinate former premier Milo Djukanovic on the day of the October 16 elections.



The DF, which has 18 MPs in the 81-seat parliament, is a fierce opponent of Montenegro's bid to join NATO and has been behind violent protests against the nation's proposed membership of the alliance.

...