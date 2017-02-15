Russia tells White House it will not return Crimea to Ukraine

Russia said Wednesday it would not hand back Crimea to Ukraine or discuss the matter with foreign partners after the White House said U.S. President Donald Trump expected the annexed Black Sea peninsula to be returned.



White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Tuesday that Trump expected and wanted to get along with Russia, but was expecting Moscow to hand Crimea back.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, when asked about Spicer's comments, said President Vladimir Putin had already explained why Crimeans had turned to Russia.



Volodin, a close Putin ally, told the Interfax news agency Trump had promised in his election campaign to work to improve relations with Russia.

