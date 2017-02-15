EU Parliament approves contested Canada trade deal

The European Parliament backed a contested EU-Canada free trade deal Wednesday, facing down protests by activists and Donald Trump-inspired calls for protectionism.



EU leaders see the deal as a victory for an imperiled global trade system that is under threat from US President Donald Trump who opposes international trade deals.



The EU is very ambitious about the deal, calling it Europe's most modern ever, and saying it will become a template for later deals, including with post-Brexit Britain.



The vote comes at a particularly sensitive time for global trade matters, with Britain poised to leave the European Union and new US president Trump rejecting an Asia-Pacific trade deal.



Trump is also widely expected to drop a similar proposed deal with the EU known as the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership or TTIP.

