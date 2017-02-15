Lufthansa accepts mediator's proposal in pilot pay dispute

Lufthansa said it had accepted the recommendations made by a mediator in a long-running row over pay with pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit, which will add around 85 million euros ($90 million) to its annual costs.



Lufthansa is trying to cut costs but pilots have walked out 15 times since early 2014 over disputes with management on topics including pay and early retirement, costing the carrier hundreds of millions of euros in lost profits.



Before the mediation process, the pilots had asked for an average annual pay increase of 3.7 percent over a five-year period back-dated to 2012, which is when their last collective bargaining contract with Lufthansa expired.



Lufthansa had proposed an increase of 4.4 percent in two installments in 2016 and 2017, plus a one-off payment worth 1.8 months' pay.

