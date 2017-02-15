N. Korean officials objected to autopsy on Kim Jong Nam's body: Malaysian sources

A North Korea official speaks with police at the morgue at Kuala Lumpur General Hospital where Kim Jong Nam's body is held for autopsy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Assassinated brother of N. Korea leader to undergo autopsy
Half-brother of NKorean leader assassinated in Malaysia: media
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Assassinated brother of N. Korea leader to undergo autopsy
Half-brother of NKorean leader assassinated in Malaysia: media
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE