Irish government faces no-confidence vote

Ireland's fragile minority government faces a no-confidence vote later Wednesday over a scandal involving the police, the state's child protection agency and the political establishment.



The vilification of police sergeant Maurice McCabe has engulfed the coalition government since the story emerged in national media last week, with ministers telling conflicting stories about what they knew about the affair and when.



In 2013, the child protection agency opened another file on McCabe after receiving further allegations of sexual abuse but the following year it acknowledged this was an error.



The agency did not inform McCabe of the allegations until December 2015 .

...