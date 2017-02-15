EU border agency sees 2017 migrant arrivals via Libya same as last year

The European Union should expect as many migrants crossing from Libya this year as last, when a record number disembarked in Italy, the head of the bloc's border agency said on Wednesday.



The EU says some 60-70 percent of people coming via Libya from impoverished African nations are not fleeing violence or persecution and hence are unlikely to win asylum. They are economic migrants and the EU wants to deport them.



The deal helped cut the number of total sea arrivals in to EU to below 400,000 last year from more than a million in 2015, but Italy remains under pressure, and EU states are wary of security risks.

...