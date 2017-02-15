Turkish Cypriot leader warns talks at risk over Greek school move

The Turkish Cypriot leader Wednesday warned talks to reunify the island were being undermined by a move from Greek Cypriots to mark in schools a 1950 referendum on unifying the island with Greece.



The Republic of Cyprus and breakaway Turkish Cypriot north have in recent weeks engaged in a fragile U.N.-backed process to reunify the island.



But Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci warned that the talks were being endangered by the approval by the Republic of Cyprus parliament to mark the 1950 plebescite in schools.



Akinci, born in Limassol which is now in the Greek Cypriot south, has been an outspoken proponent of a deal along with his Greek Cypriot counterpart Nicos Anastasiades.

