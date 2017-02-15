France warns Russia against meddling in election

France on Wednesday issued a stern warning to Russia against meddling in its upcoming presidential elections, after US intelligence accused Moscow of interfering in that country's vote to boost Donald Trump.



The warning came as aides to one of the leading French candidates this week accused Russia of trying to derail his bid.



The call comes in the midst of a furor over Russia's alleged interference in the US campaign that has already forced out one of Trump's top aides.



Trump's national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned on Monday after it was revealed that he misled top officials over his contacts with Russia during the campaign.



The revelations have added to suspicions over Russia's role in the election.

...