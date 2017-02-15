Trump rails at intelligence leaks as Russia crisis deepens

President Donald Trump railed at US intelligence agencies Wednesday as Washington was shaken by new reports of high-level Russian contacts with his aides and associates during the 2016 presidential campaign.



Intercepted calls and phone records show Trump aides were in repeated contact with Russian intelligence officials at least a year before the US elections, the New York Times reported, citing current and former US officials.



It comes two days after Trump fired his national security adviser, Mike Flynn, for misleading Vice President Mike Pence over his discussions about sanctions with Moscow's ambassador to Washington.



The US intelligence agencies concluded in January that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally ordered a wide-ranging campaign to disrupt and ultimately influence the US elections in Trump's favor.



White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Trump was told about the intercepts immediately.



Spicer said Flynn was not acting on Trump's instructions when he discussed the sanctions with Kislyak, but questions have been raised about why it took Trump so long to fire his national security adviser.



With the White House under mounting pressure, the US line on Russia appears to be hardening despite Trump's oft-proclaimed admiration for Putin.

