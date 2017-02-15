Lawyers in CIA torture case argue over secret documents

Attorneys for the American Civil Liberties Union, who represent the three former detainees, told U.S. District Court Judge Justin Quackenbush on Tuesday that they have all the information they need to proceed in the case.



However, Andrew Warden, an attorney for the Justice Department, suggested delays may be needed until President Donald Trump's newly appointed CIA director Mike Pompeo and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have time to review the case to decide whether to release key documents, The Spokesman-Review reported.



Quackenbush asked why the new administration had anything to do with the case.



During the telephone hearing, Quackenbush noted that taxpayers are footing the defense bill for Mitchell and Jessen.

...