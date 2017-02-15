Pipeline exec compares Dakota protesters to terrorists

A top executive at the company building the controversial Dakota Access pipeline is comparing pipeline opponents to terrorists.



In prepared testimony Wednesday for a hearing before a House energy subcommittee, Mahmoud also blasted the Obama administration, which twice delayed the project last year.



The pipeline developer reached out to the tribe more than two years ago but has been continually rebuffed, Mahmoud said.



The Dakota pipeline will be at least the 15th pipeline to cross the Missouri River, will employ state-of-the-art technology and will be buried more than 90 feet below the lowest part of the river, Mahmoud said.

...