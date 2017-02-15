US organization says number of anti-Muslim hate groups on the rise

The number of anti-Muslim hate groups in the United States has nearly tripled since 2015, due in part to radical Islamic attacks and the incendiary rhetoric of last year's presidential campaign, the Southern Poverty Law Center said Wednesday in a new report.



The number of anti-Muslim groups increased from 34 in 2015 to 101 in 2016, the SPLC said. The number of hate groups overall tracked by the watchdog group also increased to 917 last year from 892 the previous year, the report said.



The SPLC defines hate groups as those that vilify entire groups of people based on immutable characteristics such as race or ethnicity.



Black separatist groups grew from 180 in 2015 to 193 last year, as did neo-Confederate groups, which rose from 35 to 43 groups.

...