Senate Republicans push for answers on Trump team's Russia ties

Trump, facing a deepening crisis less than a month into his presidency, sought to focus the attention on what he called criminal intelligence leaks, calling Flynn a "wonderful man" who had been unfairly treated by the media.



Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and other senators in Trump's party pushed for more information as the White House becomes engulfed by questions about contacts between Trump's team and Russia.



The New York Times reported on Tuesday that phone call records and intercepted calls showed members of Trump's presidential campaign and other Trump associates had repeated contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials in the year before the Nov. 8 election in which Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton.



Democrats demanded an independent investigation of possible illegal communications between Flynn and the Russian government and any efforts by Flynn or other White House officials to conceal wrongdoing.



Flynn was abruptly forced out by Trump on Monday after revelations that he had discussed U.S. sanctions on Russia with the Russian ambassador to the United States, before Trump took office, and that he had later misled Vice President Mike Pence about the conversations.



U.S. intelligence agencies previously concluded that Russia hacked and leaked Democratic emails during the election campaign as part of efforts to tilt the vote in Trump's favor.

