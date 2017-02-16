All eyes on US' Tillerson at G20 in diplomatic debut

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Thursday will make his diplomatic debut at a G20 gathering in Germany, where his counterparts hope to find out what "America First" means for the rest of the world.



The high-level G20 gathering could also provide an opportunity for an encounter with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, whose attendance was only confirmed Tuesday.



U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis is attending the second day of a NATO meeting in Brussels Thursday, while Vice President Mike Pence will be the highest-ranking U.S. official participating in the Munich Security Conference from Friday.



The meeting is a precursor to a G20 leaders' summit scheduled to take place in Hamburg in July, likely to be the first time Trump will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in person.

...