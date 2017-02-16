Philippine Supreme Court allows election recount for defeated Marcos

The Philippine Supreme Court will allow a protest into the disputed election of the country's vice president, giving the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos a chance to prove his claim that he was robbed of the number two post.



Social activist Leni Robredo was elected vice president in May 2016, winning by about 260,000 votes over Marcos' son and namesake.



Marcos had asked the court to order a recount of more than a million votes in the south and nullification of balloting in three provinces.

...