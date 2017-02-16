Top UK judge hits back after Brexit uproar over court ruling

The head of Britain's Supreme Court has accused politicians of not doing enough to protect the independence of the judicial system when judges came in for harsh criticism from pro-Brexit newspapers last year.



England's High Court triggered an angry response from some newspapers in November when it ruled that the decision to begin Britain's formal divorce talks with the European Union had to be approved by parliament and not be taken by the government alone.



Britain's government appealed the High Court's ruling in the Supreme Court which upheld the original decision.

...