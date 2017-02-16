Dutch govt proposes law to block telecom takeovers

Summary
The Dutch government Thursday proposed legislation that would give it power to block or undo mergers in the telecommunications sector.
In 2015, Britain's NCC bought Dutch cyber security firm Fox-IT, which is responsible for securing Dutch government communications, for 133 million euros.
Now that Britain has voted to leave the European Union, a Dutch newspaper reported the government has sought to have parts of Fox-IT's business ring-fenced in a division called Fox Crypto that the Dutch government would exert considerable control over.
