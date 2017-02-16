Malaysia arrests second woman in suspected assassination of N.Korean

Malaysian police detained a second woman Thursday suspected of involvement in the apparent assassination of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.



Lawmakers in South Korea earlier cited their spy agency as saying it suspected two female North Korean agents had murdered Kim Jong Nam. U.S. government sources also said they believed North Korean assassins were responsible.



North Korea has made no public reference to Kim Jong Nam's death, and calls to the embassy in Malaysia were unanswered.



Malaysian authorities rebuffed North Korean officials efforts to stop an autopsy being carried out on Kim Jong Nam, three Malaysian government sources familiar with the stand-off told Reuters.



Speaking to reporters Thursday, Malaysia's deputy prime minister said he believed the police had received a request from North Korean officials for the body, and said it could be eventually released to next of kin through the North Korean embassy.

