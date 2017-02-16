Trump White House wrestles with a crush of crises



Less than a month into his tenure, Donald Trump's White House is beset by a crush of crises.



Nearly a week after the administration's travel ban was struck down by a federal court, the White House is still struggling to regroup and outline its next move on that signature issue. It's been six days since Trump -- who promised unprecedented levels of immediate action -- has announced a major new policy directive or legislative plan.



Trump on Wednesday blasted what he called "illegal leaked" information.



Trump did sign legislation Tuesday that rolled back a financial regulation, but his administration has not issued any executive orders in days.



House Republicans have been nudging the White House to get behind Speaker Paul Ryan's tax overhaul, which includes a border adjustability plan of which Trump has been skeptical.

...