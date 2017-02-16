Russia warns US ahead of military chiefs' meeting

Russia's defense minister Thursday warned Washington not to try to negotiate with Moscow "from a position of strength" ahead of the first meeting between their military chiefs since Donald Trump became U.S. president.



Shoigu was responding to a comment to NATO by new Pentagon chief James Mattis Wednesday in which he said Washington wanted to make sure its diplomats had the upper hand in any talks with Russia.



Ties between Russia and the U.S. have slumped to their lowest point since the Cold War over Moscow's meddling in Ukraine and intervention in Syria.

...