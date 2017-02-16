EU officials call for swift deal on Greece to avert fresh uncertainty

There are costs in delaying agreement on Greece's bailout review, the European Commission's vice president responsible for the euro was quoted as saying Thursday, and a solution needs to be found swiftly.



Inconclusive talks between Greece and its international creditors on economic reforms and debt relief have cast doubt over the future of Greece's 85 billion euro bailout program.



Dombrovskis, however, said the situation in Greece could not be compared with to the situation in early 2015 when the country narrowly avoided default and toppling out of the euro zone.

