Philippine senator accuses Duterte of stashing millions of dollars

A staunch critic of Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte Thursday revived allegations of millions of dollars of hidden assets that he said the president had yet to answer, an assertion Duterte's camp dismissed as a publicity stunt.



Senator Antonio Trillanes, one of only a few politicians who regularly challenge the popular president, released copies of what he said were bank statements from 2006 to 2015, totaling 2.4 billion pesos ($48 million) in numerous accounts, that he said belonged to Duterte and which he had failed to declare before his election last May.

...