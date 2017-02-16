Russia says to meet oil output cut deal by April

Russia said Thursday it will fully comply with an oil output cut agreement with other oil producing countries by the end of April.



Russia, which has suffered badly from oil price declines, was pumping oil at a record-breaking level of over 11 million barrels per day at the end of last year.



Novak said Russian production was currently down by more than 100,000 barrels per day and should be 150,000 barrels per day lower in March.



Novak said Thursday an oil price recovery since the agreement could boost Russian oil producers' earnings by 700 billion rubles ($12.2 billion, 11.5 billion euros) this year and add 1.5 trillion rubles to the state's budget.

