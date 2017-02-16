NATO to boost naval presence in Black Sea

NATO will step up naval war games and surveillance in the Black Sea to complement its increased land and air force presence near a more assertive Russia, the alliance said Thursday.



A NATO official told AFP on condition of anonymity the decision was taken to deal with Russia's military buildup in the Black Sea and bolster the alliance's southeastern flank after it sent troop reinforcements to the Baltic States and Poland in the northeast.



The official said the alliance also plans soon to step up air patrols over the Black Sea.

...