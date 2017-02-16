Cyprus peace talks meeting ends abruptly, blaming ensues

Tensions have been running high this week following strong Turkish Cypriot protests against new legislation making the annual commemoration of a 1950 vote for union with Greece compulsory in Greek Cypriot schools.



Turkish Cypriots see the Greek Cypriot bid for union with Greece that culminated in a 1955-59 guerrilla campaign against British colonial authorities as being the root of the island's current woes.



More than 95 percent of the majority Greek Cypriots voted in favor of union with Greece in the 1950 plebiscite. Some Greek Cypriot politicians criticized the new legislation as badly timed during sensitive peace talks, adding that it was unnecessary because the vote is already being taught in schools,

...