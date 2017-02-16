Members of US president's commission on Asian Americans resign

Ten members of the President's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have resigned to protest the new administration's policies and positions on repealing the Affordable Care Act, building a wall between the United States and Mexico and punishing sanctuary cities.



This is a second wave of resignations from the 20-member commission; six members resigned in January.



President Bill Clinton created the commission in 1999, and Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama reauthorized it.



Nguyen said they had tried to communicate with the Trump administration since the president's election but have not been able to make any headway.

...