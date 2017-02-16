Trump bashes news media, defends start of administration

President Donald Trump mounted a vigorous defense of his presidency and accused America's news media of being "out of control" at a White House news conference Thursday, vowing to bypass the media and take his message "straight to the people".



"The press has become so dishonest that if we don't talk about it, we are doing a tremendous disservice to the American people," Trump said.



As for his inner circle, Trump is also expected to soon name a new national security adviser following this week's ouster of Michael Flynn, who the White House said had misled Vice President Mike Pence about Flynn's contacts with Russia.



Trump is said to favor Vice Admiral Robert Harward, a former Navy SEAL, according to a White House official.



Earlier in the day, Trump had a breakfast meeting with some of his staunchest House supporters.



The White House has said Trump asked for Flynn's resignation because he had misled Vice President Mike Pence over his dealings with Russia and whether he had discussed sanctions with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. before Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration.

