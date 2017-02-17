Daesh bombings kill 124 in Iraq, Pakistan

Massive explosions ripped through an Iraqi used car market and a crowded Sufi shrine in southern Pakistan Thursday, killing a total of at least 124 people and wounding 200 in some of the deadliest attacks this year.



Daesh (ISIS), the Middle East-based militant group which has a small but increasingly prominent presence in Pakistan, claimed responsibility for both attacks, the group's news agency AMAQ reported.



The explosion occurred in the same area where a car bomb blast killed at least four people Tuesday.



In Pakistan, a suicide bomber attacked a crowded Sufi shrine in the town of Sehwan Sharif.



Most of Pakistan's myriad radical Sunni militant groups – including Daesh loyalists and the Pakistani Taliban's various factions – despise Sufis, Shiites and other religious minorities as heretics.

...