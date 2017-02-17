Australian PM says Trump wasting his time criticizing media

Trump has repeatedly described media criticism of him as "fake news" since taking office last month, labeling the media as the "opposition party".



Turnbull, whose relationship with Trump got off to a rocky start earlier this month, said the 45th American president should stop focusing on the media.



Relations between the United States and Australia hit a low point this month when Trump said on Twitter that a planned refugee swap between the two nations was a "dumb deal".



It has also said it was open to stepping up its military commitment against the militant ISIS group.



With his promise to put "America First", Trump has also scrapped or promised to renegotiate trade deals such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership and the North American Free Trade Agreement since coming to office, but Turnbull warned against a more protectionist U.S. trade stance.

...